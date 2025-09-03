Woman convicted of 1998 Tulsa murder hoping to be released under Oklahoma Survivors' Act

April Wilkens is in court again, trying to get released under a new law after being convicted of the 1998 murder of her ex-boyfriend, Terry Carlton.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A hearing was held in Tulsa on Wednesday for a woman asking to be let out of prison, after serving nearly 30 years for murder.

April Wilkens was convicted in 1998 of killing her ex-boyfriend, Terry Carlton.

She says it was self-defense and wants to be released based on a recently passed law.

Four people were called to the stand- three by the defense attorneys and one by the District Attorney's office.

They included a man who met Wilkens before the murder and an expert reviewed her case files.

Wilkens has been in prison since she was convicted of murder in 1998.

She’s trying to get out of prison under the Oklahoma Survivor’s Act, which says people can serve shorter sentences if they were abused by the person they killed.

Attorneys and experts with Wilkens say she was being emotionally and physically abused by Carlton throughout their relationship.

They called a man to testify who knew Wilkens before the murder and a domestic violence advocate.

The D.A.'s Office pointed out that Wilkens was using meth and said the jury that convicted Wilkens heard all the available evidence.

They called an officer who testified about Wilken’s drug use and erratic behavior.

Wilkens will be back in court on Thursday.