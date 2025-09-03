Trojans and Rams face off in showdown at Owasso this Friday

Seminal face-off: Jenks and Owasso meet for the 75th time, riding on the momentum of star player K.D. Jones' record-breaking game.

By: Ravin Ray

Jenks started off the 2025 season with a big win on the road against Edmond Santa Fe, while Owasso fell to the defending 6A-I state champs of Bixby.

"Well, I tried to remind them that when you play good teams at the beginning, that, you know, it doesn't end well. I mean gosh same thing down in Austin and then, South Bend, Clemson, South Carolina and Tuscaloosa. I mean, you find out what you made of and go back to work," said Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship.

Historical Stats

This week, the two meet for the 75th time.

The Trojans lead 53-18-1 in the series. Jenks had won 23 consecutive games on Owasso and 25 of 26 until Bill Blankenship arrived in 2017. Rams own a 6-2 advantage, including last season's semi-final triple overtime 30-27 victory.

In the regular season matchup last year, the Rams won on the road 42-24.

Owasso is looking for its first win and trying to escape a 0-2 start for just the third time in 25 years and second under the direction of Blankenship.

Give It To Jones

Last week, K.D. Jones had 208 total yards and a school-record five touchdowns in a season-opening game.

"You know, it was a good game. That's the most touchdowns I've ever had. So, you know, I mean, yeah, it was a great game," said K.D. Jones.

He now has 2,897 yards rushing in his Jenks career, passing Rocky Calmus for 10th place.

7. Brett White 3,232 (1976-78)

8. Kejuan Jones 3,073 (1999-2000)

9. Freddy Carolina 3,055 (2003-04)

10. K.D. Jones 2,897

103 yards makes him the 10th RB to eclipse the 3,000 yard mark, and he needs 59 yards to pass Caroline for 9th and 177 yards to pass his dad, Kejuan.

Experience Matters

The Owasso offense is made up of almost all seniors and a returning starting quarterback. The only position that is new is the o-line, and they have improved week by week, Blankenship says.

"Well, I think that that is one of the key things that, I know give me comfort, is having a guy that's played in 14-15 games. Now, Drew's going to come back to work. He knows that we didn't achieve what we wanted to achieve last week. I think that is the that's where the advantage lies. We started four new offensive linemen. There's no shortcut to that. We started started nine new defensive players. No shortcuts. So guys that are experienced and guys who have leadership have to bring it, and they've got to play in such a way that they bring the other guys with them."

Prepped And Ready

These two teams know each other very well. A regular season game is always scheduled, and a guaranteed meeting in the playoffs to follow.

"The scores is not indicative of how good Owasso is. Obviously, Bixby was really good. Owasso is a really good football team, great quarterback. Really big up front and got great skill positions. On the defensive side, same thing. Good in the back end and dominant up front. So, you know, I don't know if it kind of snowballed on him," said Jenks head coach Adam Gaylor. "Momentum kind of got him. But, you know that that score is not indicative of the type of football team Owasso is, it was kind of a rare occasion for those guys and knowing Coach Blankenship and I know myself to have we went to a game like that and, and I have in my career, the type of practices they've had this week, and, and everybody on social media telling them how bad they are or whatever. So they're going to come out with an edge with, you know, in front of their home fans and, they're going to be ready to, to play the Trojans for sure."

"This is a very good team that the Trojans have. They dominated last week. We're familiar with them. They're familiar with us. And so it's exciting to know that we're going to get tested again real fast," added Blankenship.

"You know, the first four games, in our schedule are they're really big to us, you know, because obviously you don't want to lose any games, but, you know, losing to another top team isn't always fun," added K.D. Jones.

"Lean on any old film that you see with the trend. Yeah we're we're leaning on some of the old film. I mean last year we're not the same teams were last year. So there's obviously some strengths we had that are not this year. So there's only so much film we can watch from last year. So mainly just looking at earlier games from this year," said Drew Frankenfield.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ram Stadium in Owasso.

