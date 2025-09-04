Kim Jackson joins News On 6 as weekend evening anchor

We are proud to reintroduce a familiar face to Green Country as Kim Jackson joins the News On 6 family.

By: News On 6

Starting this Saturday, Jackson will co-anchor the Saturday and Sunday night newscasts, bringing her extensive experience and passion for storytelling to the Tulsa audience.

Jackson's career spans over 25 years in the Tulsa market, where she first got her start in public broadcasting right after graduating from the University of Tulsa. While many viewers recognize her from years of local television, she took a brief hiatus, moving to the Washington, D.C. area with her husband. There, she worked at a major television outlet before shifting gears due to the impact of COVID-19.

Now back in Tulsa, Jackson is eager to return to the newsroom and serve the community that shaped her.

"I think God brought me back here to Tulsa for a reason," she said. " I think that maybe I have some unfinished business as far as, what we do is so much of a public service. My goal is to always motivate and inspire."

Viewers will see Jackson not only anchoring on weekends but also reporting throughout the week, contributing her storytelling expertise to a variety of stories.

Catch Kim Jackson on News On 6 every Saturday and Sunday night starting this weekend.