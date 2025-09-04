'Life-changing money': Oklahomans buy Powerball tickets in hopes of winning $1.4 billion jackpot

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

The Powerball lottery is up to $1.4 billion, making it the fourth-largest amount in the game's history.

Someone could become a winner after Wednesday night's drawing.

Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday:

3 16 29 61 69 and 22.

What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where does this jackpot rank in all lottery games?

This Powerball jackpot is the sixth-largest of all U.S. lottery jackpot games.

"Lot of money, life-changing money, you know," said Bryce Anderson.

What happens if you win?

Whoever wins this jackpot can either take yearly payments for 30 years of the original jackpot amount or take a one-time cash payment of $634.3 million.

Those numbers are before taxes.

"I would do the thirty-year payment, I don't know. There's something about the way that I spend my money. I think I'm gonna need to take it long 30 years," said Anderson.

If no one wins on Wednesday, when is the next drawing?

Saturday night.

What did the players we talked to say they would buy first?

"Probably a new car, I know it's so cliché, but I'm so into cars," said Anderson.

"Personally, I want to buy a vast amount of farmland and put Bill Gates out of business," said Donovan Ramsey.