Tulsa Police find missing woman safe

Tulsa Police have found a missing woman safe after they say her truck was found abandoned around noon on Wednesday.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 7:24 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

9/4/25 Update: Tulsa Police located Amanda Frieberg walking near her home on Wednesday evening.

------

Original story below:

Tulsa Police are searching for a missing woman after they say her truck was found abandoned around noon on Wednesday.

The truck was found by some railroad tracks near 71st and Elwood

Officers say they also found Amanda Frieberg's keys and phone inside, with the windows rolled down

Police were able to make contact with her husband, who says she took him to work in Sapulpa around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning before she disappeared.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her to call the department at 918-596-9222.
