Police investigating deadly Bartlesville crash

Bartlesville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

Wednesday, September 3rd 2025, 10:08 pm

By: News On 6


BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -

Officers say the crash involved another vehicle and happened near Southeast Washington Boulevard.

The victim's name has not been released, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation

Anyone who knows anything about the crash is asked to call Bartlesville Police.
