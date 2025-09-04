Police investigating deadly Bartlesville crash

Wednesday, September 3rd 2025, 10:08 pm
Bartlesville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
Officers say the crash involved another vehicle and happened near Southeast Washington Boulevard.
The victim's name has not been released, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation
Anyone who knows anything about the crash is asked to call Bartlesville Police.
