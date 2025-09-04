Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game Preview, Key Storylines & Where to Watch

The NFL season gets underway on Thursday night with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

By: Justin Woodard

Where to Watch Info

Kickoff: Thursday, September 4, 7:30 pm CT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field- Philadelphia PA

Watch: NBC/Peacock

BETTING (ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Spread: Eagles -8.8

Over/Under: 47.5

Money Line: Eagles -425

What to Watch

Championship Banner Unveiled: Before kickoff, the Eagles will celebrate their Super Bowl title one more time with a pregame ceremony and the championship banner being unveiled at Lincoln Financial Field

Quarterback Play: One-time OU quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to begin his sixth year with the Eagles. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is entering his 10th year with the Cowboys. Prescott only played in eight games last year for Dallas.

Former OU Sooners in the Game: Hurts will have plenty of company from OU products on the field as the season opens. Joining Hurts on the Eagles is former Sooner standout offensive lineman Lane Johnson, and defensive lineman Obo Okoronkwo. The Cowboys meanwhile have former OU star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, linebacker Kenneth Murray, and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey. The Cowboys also have former Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Tyler Smith in their starting lineup.

From One Sooner to Another

Former OU star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he plans to watch the Eagles pregame ceremony celebrating their Super Bowl title. Lamb for one is going to watch it as motivation, but he's happy to see former teammate and quarterback Jalen Hurts having so much success. Hurts, who is now a Super Bowl champion, also helped the Sooners make the College Football Playoff in 2019 along with Lamb.