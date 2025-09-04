Early voting for $169M Owasso school bond election: What you need to know

Owasso Public Schools opens early voting for $169M bond—funding to shape future facilities, tech upgrades, safety. Make your voice heard before Friday, 6 p.m. at Tulsa County Election Board.

By: Ethan Wright

Early voting is underway for Owasso Public Schools’ $169 million bond election, giving residents a chance to shape the future of their district.

The proposal would fund new facilities, technology upgrades, and safety improvements across nearly every school in Owasso. Voters have until 6 p.m. Friday to cast early ballots at the Tulsa County Election Board before polls reopen for Election Day on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

What the bond would pay for

The district says the measure covers classroom renovations, new playgrounds, cafeteria expansions, and tornado-safe shelters. It also includes new science labs, fine arts spaces, and a multi-use athletic facility.

Owasso High School would see a new roof, flooring, HVAC replacements, and an updated exterior. Elementary schools would gain art spaces and classrooms for full-day pre-K, while a new fifth-grade center is also part of the plan.

How it would be funded

If approved, the $169,180,000 bond package would be repaid through district property taxes over 10 years. District leaders emphasize the measure would not raise tax rates, but instead continue current levels.

Voter requirements and turnout

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during early voting. Valid ID is required, such as a driver’s license, passport, tribal ID, or voter identification card.

Ronnie Pierce, communications coordinator with the Tulsa County Election Board, said turnout for school bond elections is often low.

“Usually propositions in school bond elections are not heavily populated, which is a sad thing because those are the elections that really count,” Pierce said. “And those local elections are the elections that really matter.”

What’s next?

The proposal needs 60% approval to pass. For voters skipping early voting, precinct polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Officials recommend mid-morning or mid-afternoon to avoid lines.

Residents can find a sample ballot, confirm their polling location, and find any other voting-related information through the OK Voter Portal on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.