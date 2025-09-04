Ryan Walters’ no-show at state board meeting fuels leadership questions

Walters no-show at special OSDE meeting promotes controversy, raising questions about his leadership as impeachment calls grow stronger.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters was absent from a special Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, raising new questions about his leadership as some lawmakers call for his impeachment.

The meeting lasted just seven minutes but covered issues board members say they’ve been urging Walters to address for weeks.

Board hires new attorney

Board members voted to hire Oklahoma City attorney Ryan Leonard, replacing the board’s previous lawyer who recently stepped down.

The move came after Walters canceled the board’s August meeting.

Tension after July incident

Wednesday marked the first meeting since two board members reported seeing explicit content on a TV in Walters’ office during a July session.

That incident has added to the scrutiny facing the superintendent.

Lawmakers voice concerns

Some legislators argue Walters’ no-show amounts to neglect of duty.

“Really just dereliction of duty—that agency is barely functioning, it’s in the worst shape it’s ever been in,” said Sen. Mark Mann, a Democrat from Oklahoma City.

Others, however, say Walters has not committed an impeachable offense.

What’s next

The next full board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25. Walters’ office did not answer why he missed Wednesday’s meeting.

Instead, his staff released a statement saying, “Superintendent Walters is focused on tackling the big issues facing Oklahoma schools.”