Black Tech Street partners with NVIDIA to bring AI revolution to Tulsa

By: Jeromee Scot

A new partnership between Black Tech Street and NVIDIA is setting the stage for a major leap in Tulsa’s innovation economy.

The organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop Greenwood, the site of the original Black Wall Street, into a national leader in artificial intelligence.

“This is going to have an incredible impact on Tulsa,” said Terrance Billingsley II, chief executive officer of Black Tech Street. “NVIDIA is the most valuable company in the world, leading the most important technological revolution in human history.”

The collaboration includes plans to train up to 10,000 learners, support local AI startups, and offer advanced technology resources, all aimed at driving economic growth in the Greenwood District and beyond.

Training 10,000 future innovators

A major part of the plan includes AI training programs designed to reach thousands of students, workers and entrepreneurs across the Tulsa region.

Black Tech Street will lead the creation of the Greenwood AI Center of Excellence, a project funded through Tulsa’s Tech Hub award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Of the 51 million dollars awarded to the Tech Hub, 10.6 million will go toward the AI center.

Training will be conducted in partnership with local schools and universities, including Langston University, Tulsa Community College and Oklahoma State University.

Educators will also have access to certification through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute University Ambassador Program, which provides cloud-based tools powered by NVIDIA GPUs.

Local economy at the core of the mission

“This is going to be a monumental situation and it is going to affect a lot of people on the ground,” Billingsley said. “The next step is getting NVIDIA integrated into the community, getting certain programs up and running for people to take advantage of, hosting different events, and trying to architect what the big play that is going to transform our local economy is going to be.”

The partnership aims to spark high-paying tech jobs and drive entrepreneurship in Greenwood. According to the agreement, NVIDIA will offer startups access to its Inception program, which helps early-stage companies grow with technology support and networking.

NVIDIA will also provide advanced computing resources, including access to GPUs and cloud platforms for local AI projects.

A collaborative vision with broad support

The agreement is not just local. It sets a foundation for future expansion across Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma is fast becoming a national leader in next-generation innovation, from AI to aerospace and beyond,” said U.S. Sen. James Lankford. “Whether it is in Tulsa or across the state, Oklahoma is proving that you do not have to be on the coasts to be on the cutting edge.”

Louis Stewart, NVIDIA’s head of ecosystem development, echoed that vision. “Our collaboration with Black Tech Street and the larger Tulsa ecosystem is helping prepare and equip all segments of the workforce to operate and sustain transformative technology that is building America's future.”

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said he is excited to see the two organizations come together.

“NVIDIA and Black Tech Street are setting the stage for new jobs for Tulsans, and I am eager to see how this investment in innovation will open more doors of opportunity for our community,” Nichols said.

What comes next for Greenwood and beyond

Black Tech Street will continue working with partners, including Tulsa Innovation Labs, Microsoft, Langston University, Tulsa Economic Development Corporation and others to expand the program’s reach.