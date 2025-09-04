Outdoor Pics With Tess: Dove Hunting Memories

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Duane Johnson got to introduce his dad to dove hunting on the opener Monday.

While his twins Karsyn and Kaisley didn't get to go on that hunt -- the watched their dad and granddad clean and get all the meat of the birds -- Duane says they asked lots of questions and make lots of memories.

The girls love to be in the outdoors -- and have been making hunting and fishing memories with their dad since they were babies.

