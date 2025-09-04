Outdoor Pics With Tess: Dove Hunting Memories

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 5:23 am

By: Tess Maune


Duane Johnson got to introduce his dad to dove hunting on the opener Monday.

While his twins Karsyn and Kaisley didn't get to go on that hunt -- the watched their dad and granddad clean and get all the meat of the birds -- Duane says they asked lots of questions and make lots of memories.

The girls love to be in the outdoors -- and have been making hunting and fishing memories with their dad since they were babies.

Tess Maune, born and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma, joined News On 6 in March 2012. She's an anchor and reporter for 6 in the Morning and is also the News On 6's outdoor and wildlife reporter.

