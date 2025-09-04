Oklahoma City Thunder seeking local artists for 2025-26 Thunder Artist Group

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 5:36 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder is seeking local artists to join the 2025-26 Thunder Artist Group (TAG).
The program commissions Oklahoma artists to create work for Thunder events, programs and promotions throughout the season, offering a high-profile platform to showcase local talent.
TAG is open to artists from a variety of mediums, including graffiti, glass, murals, acrylic, sculpture and digital art.
The Thunder Artist Group focuses on three main objectives:
Previous Thunder Artist Group members include:
Other contributors have included muralists, sculptors, illustrators and designers, all sharing a mission to bring Oklahoma’s diverse creative voices to the Thunder community.
The Thunder says the goal of TAG is to deepen community connections through art that sparks conversation and celebrates local culture. Selected artists will gain exposure during games and events while contributing to one of Oklahoma’s largest community platforms.
Interested participants can learn more and apply by Oct. 1 at okcthunder.com/tag.
September 4th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025