Oklahoma City Thunder seeking local artists for 2025-26 Thunder Artist Group

Thunder Artist Group seeks Oklahoma city artists for 2025-26 season—commissioned work for events and promotions. Apply by Oct. 1 on okcthunder.com/tag

By: Joe Carmody

The Oklahoma City Thunder is seeking local artists to join the 2025-26 Thunder Artist Group (TAG).

The program commissions Oklahoma artists to create work for Thunder events, programs and promotions throughout the season, offering a high-profile platform to showcase local talent.

A chance for Oklahoma artists to shine

TAG is open to artists from a variety of mediums, including graffiti, glass, murals, acrylic, sculpture and digital art.

Goals of the program

The Thunder Artist Group focuses on three main objectives:

Create: Develop diverse artwork for Thunder activations ranging from murals to digital designs. Inspire: Capture the attention of fans and spark creativity in the next generation of artists. Enhance: Elevate the Thunder brand experience while reflecting Oklahoma’s local culture.

Spotlight on past TAG artists

Previous Thunder Artist Group members include:

Jenee’ Staicer, an OKC mixed media artist known for murals and tattoo-inspired works centered on resilience and community. Joshua Jaiye Farrell, who uses abstract patterns to inspire self-reflection and highlight humanity’s shared roots. Maddie Sanders (Holatte), a Mvskoke & Mojave muralist whose vibrant designs celebrate Indigenous culture and have been featured nationwide. Marcus Eakers, a Choctaw-based artist who blends illustration and murals with symbolic storytelling. Savannah Tallbear, a Kaw Nation citizen whose art connects Indigenous traditions with contemporary life.

Other contributors have included muralists, sculptors, illustrators and designers, all sharing a mission to bring Oklahoma’s diverse creative voices to the Thunder community.

Looking ahead

The Thunder says the goal of TAG is to deepen community connections through art that sparks conversation and celebrates local culture. Selected artists will gain exposure during games and events while contributing to one of Oklahoma’s largest community platforms.

Interested participants can learn more and apply by Oct. 1 at okcthunder.com/tag.