NFL season kicks off with Cowboys vs. Eagles rivalry matchup

Dallas enters the season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, while Philadelphia looks to defend its Super Bowl title

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 6:28 am

By: Nick McCauley


PHILADELPHIA -

The NFL season opens tonight with a marquee rivalry game as the Dallas Cowboys face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles return after their championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Cowboys begin the season with a new head coach. Brian Schottenheimer, formerly the team’s offensive coordinator, was promoted to lead Dallas into 2025.

Oddsmakers currently have Philadelphia favored by 8.5 points.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.
