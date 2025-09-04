Tulsa airport unveils 44,000-square-foot hangar for business jets

United States Aviation Company debuts new 44,000-square-foot hangar at Tulsa International Airport

By: Samantha Rupe

The United States Aviation Company is opening a new 44,000-square-foot hangar at Tulsa International Airport, an expansion years in the making that officials say will strengthen the city’s role in business aviation.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. today on the northwest end of the airport, where the hangar is located.

Why the expansion matters

The new hangar gives the company more room to accommodate business jet traffic. With Tulsa positioned as a key stopover for cross-country flights, the facility is expected to speed up fuel stops and provide more support for air cargo and charter services.

“I never imagined we would be adding an additional hangar of this size to support more local and transient business aviation for Oklahoma,” said Roger Hardesty, founder and president of the United States Aviation Company. “It shows how well Oklahoma’s economic position is in and we are proud to help support our community with this expansion.”

Years in the making

Plans for the project have been underway for several years. Aviation officials say the hangar represents both an investment in Tulsa’s growing aviation industry and a commitment to supporting the needs of business travelers nationwide.

“US Aviation has been a cornerstone of the airport and the aviation industry for nearly four decades, and we’re proud to support their continued growth at Tulsa International Airport,” said Daniel Regan, director of real estate and business development at Tulsa International Airport. “Their $6.8 million investment reinforces Tulsa’s reputation as a hub for aviation, and we are excited for this next step for their team.”

Looking ahead

State officials say the project also reflects the momentum across Oklahoma’s aviation sector.

“The Oklahoma Airport System has experienced significant investment in improvements and infrastructure, which has encouraged companies like US Aviation to grow their presence at Tulsa International Airport,” said Grayson Ardies, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics. “This new hangar will demonstrate to businesses throughout the state that Oklahomans are prepared and equipped to meet the demands of business and commercial aviation.”