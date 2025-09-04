OHP identifies driver killed in Oologah school bus crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in Wednesday’s Oologah school bus crash as 66-year-old David Witty of South Coffeyville.

By: Brooke Cox

Troopers say Witty was driving a white pickup that rear-ended the bus around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as it stopped to let students off near Highway 169 and 370 Road.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the school bus was stopped in the outside lane with flashing lights activated and a stop sign extended when the truck struck the rear of the bus. Troopers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are reviewing all available evidence," said OHP in a Facebook post.

Oologah-Talala Superintendent David Wilkins said no students were injured. Paramedics checked each child before they were taken back to the upper elementary school to reunite with their parents.

Wilkins said counselors and principals plan to follow up with the children again on Thursday to make sure they are doing well.

The crash happened along the same stretch of highway where state officials had previously considered raising the speed limit in the school zone, a change the Oologah City Council ultimately rejected.

Wilkins said the incident underscores the importance of caution when driving near buses.