5 things to know about Oklahoma’s free hunting weekend

Oklahoma residents can hunt without a license Sept. 6-7.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

Oklahoma’s annual Free Hunting Days are back this weekend, giving residents the chance to head outdoors without needing a license. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hopes the Sept. 6-7 event encourages beginners to give hunting a try.

Here are five things to know before you head into the field.

1. No license needed for Oklahoma residents

For two days, hunters do not need a state license to participate. The program is open only to Oklahoma residents.

2. Good time for beginners

Wildlife officials say the weekend is designed to give first-timers a chance to learn from experienced hunters. Small game such as squirrels and dove are among the most popular for beginners, though other in-season animals may also be hunted.

3. Bag limits and rules still apply

While the license requirement is waived, all other hunting regulations remain in effect. Bag limits and season restrictions must be followed.

4. New regulations take effect this fall

Several new hunting regulations are rolling out this Fall. Hunters on certain public lands must now check in and out through the department’s online system. Waterfowl blinds are limited to daily use unless otherwise noted, and nonresidents hunting game birds on a wildlife management area must have a game bird permit.

For changes, visit the ODWC's website.

5. Mark your calendar

Can't make it out this year? Free Hunting Days are held the first weekend in September each year.