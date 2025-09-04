OSBI confirms missing Okmulgee County woman found dead

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 71-year-old Patretia Matthews, who had been missing since Aug. 10, was found dead in a rural area of Okmulgee County, and authorities are investigating the cause of her death.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 71-year-old Patretia "Patty" Matthews, who had been missing since Aug. 10, was found dead in a rural area of Okmulgee County.

Matthews, who had dementia, was last seen after her car was discovered abandoned in the county. A Silver Alert had been issued while search crews conducted an extensive search.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management said the search officially ended Aug. 16 after ground teams, K9 units, drones, and boat operations contributed more than 1,400 man-hours in total.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of death, and the OSBI continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Anyone with information related to Matthews’ death is asked to contact the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 756-4311.

