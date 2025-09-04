ConocoPhillips plans up to 25% workforce cut, shares slide

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 8:35 am
ConocoPhillips says it will reduce its global workforce by 20% to 25%, a move affecting thousands of employees and contractors as the company restructures following its 2024 Marathon Oil acquisition. Shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
ConocoPhillips is considered a major employer in Bartlesville, but the company has not specified location by location totals. Local impact remains unclear.
If cuts hit Bartlesville, the move could ripple through the housing market, consumer spending and the pipeline of specialized energy jobs.
ConocoPhillips completed its purchase of Marathon Oil on Nov. 22, 2024, in a transaction valued at about 22.5 billion dollars. At the time, the company highlighted expected cost savings and efficiencies from combining operations.
The company has implemented workforce cuts during previous downturns, including reductions in 2009 and a larger round in 2015. The current plan represents one of its most significant reorganizations in years.
Company leaders told employees to expect more details this week during internal meetings. Station crews are monitoring for new guidance on specific business units and geography.
