Sydney Lee to host Neon Prairie Festival in Tulsa

DJ Sydney Lee will host the second annual Neon Prairie festival in Tulsa, featuring national headliners, local talent, immersive experiences and camping September 5-7 at POSTOAK Lodge.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 8:40 am

By: Brooke Cox


DJ Sydney Lee will return to Neon Prairie this year, taking on a new role as host for the second annual multi-genre music and camping festival.

The event runs September 5-7 at POSTOAK Lodge, just north of downtown Tulsa.

Festival Overview

Neon Prairie combines music with immersive experiences for festivalgoers. Activities include glow yoga, disc golf, sound baths, hot air balloon rides and the Debussy Immersive Art Experience.

The festival features more than 30 regional and local artists alongside national headliners such as Steve Aoki, Silversun Pickups and Blind Melon.

Sydney Lee’s Role

Lee, who has been DJing since 2021 and practicing since 2019, will be on stage introducing performers and mingling with the crowd.

She also hopes to use her platform to empower attendees through music and authenticity, encouraging fun, creativity and connection.

Local and National Talent

The festival highlights a diverse lineup, spanning EDM, indie, bluegrass, jam, folk, hip-hop and more. Attendees can explore local talent while enjoying internationally known artists in a setting designed to foster creativity and community.

Return Engagement

Lee also performed at Neon Prairie last year, closing out Saturday night. She noted the event’s impressive production and said she looks forward to seeing how it has evolved this year.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and more details are available at neonprairiefest.com. For updates, follow Sydney Lee on social media at @sydneyleesounds or visit her website at sydneyleesounds.com
Brooke Cox
Brooke Cox

Brooke Cox is a Digital Producer at News On 6, where she has been part of the team since August 2024.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2025

September 2nd, 2025

September 2nd, 2025

August 29th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025