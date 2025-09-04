Sydney Lee to host Neon Prairie Festival in Tulsa

DJ Sydney Lee will host the second annual Neon Prairie festival in Tulsa, featuring national headliners, local talent, immersive experiences and camping September 5-7 at POSTOAK Lodge.

By: Brooke Cox

DJ Sydney Lee will return to Neon Prairie this year, taking on a new role as host for the second annual multi-genre music and camping festival.

The event runs September 5-7 at POSTOAK Lodge, just north of downtown Tulsa.

Festival Overview

Neon Prairie combines music with immersive experiences for festivalgoers. Activities include glow yoga, disc golf, sound baths, hot air balloon rides and the Debussy Immersive Art Experience.

The festival features more than 30 regional and local artists alongside national headliners such as Steve Aoki, Silversun Pickups and Blind Melon.

Sydney Lee’s Role

Lee, who has been DJing since 2021 and practicing since 2019, will be on stage introducing performers and mingling with the crowd.

She also hopes to use her platform to empower attendees through music and authenticity, encouraging fun, creativity and connection.

Local and National Talent

The festival highlights a diverse lineup, spanning EDM, indie, bluegrass, jam, folk, hip-hop and more. Attendees can explore local talent while enjoying internationally known artists in a setting designed to foster creativity and community.

Return Engagement

Lee also performed at Neon Prairie last year, closing out Saturday night. She noted the event’s impressive production and said she looks forward to seeing how it has evolved this year.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and more details are available at neonprairiefest.com. For updates, follow Sydney Lee on social media at @sydneyleesounds or visit her website at sydneyleesounds.com