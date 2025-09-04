Investigation underway after fatal motorcycle crash in Tulsa

A motorcycle crash in Tulsa on Wednesday ended with one death after the rider collided with another vehicle while attempting to evade traffic. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 10:20 am

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near 7100 S. Canton Ave. in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Investigators said Ashton Meyer, 23, crashed his motorcycle while trying to avoid another vehicle, but hit another car, which caused the motorcycle's gas tank to catch fire.

Meyer was taken to the hospital and died a short time later, according to police. Police said the drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

The Tulsa Police Department's Advanced Traffic Investigators are still investigating the incident.

﻿
