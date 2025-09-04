Six Things to Know About News On 6’s New Weekend Anchor Kim Jackson

Kim Jackson, a beloved Tulsa native with over 25 years of reporting experience, returns to the News On 6 anchor desk this weekend, co-anchoring Saturday and Sunday night newscasts while sharing her insights throughout the week.

By: David Prock

We are proud to welcome a familiar face back to Green Country as Kim Jackson joins the News On 6 anchor desk. Starting this weekend, Jackson will co-anchor the Saturday and Sunday night newscasts and contribute stories throughout the week.

Here are six things to know about Kim:

1. Tulsa Raised

Kim Jackson has called Tulsa home for most of her life. A graduate of the University of Tulsa, she has worked as a reporter in the city for more than 25 years. She also raised her children here and says Tulsa is deeply tied to her personal and professional story.

Related Story: Kim Jackson joins News On 6 as weekend evening anchor

2. Part of a Blended Family

She got married at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, joining her family with her husband’s to create a blended household. Between them, they have six children and six grandchildren. Her grandchildren call her “Gigi,” a name she picked because it felt fun and less traditional than “grandmother.”

3. A Serial Entrepreneur

During a break from TV news, Jackson pivoted into business. She launched her own ventures, including real estate and media consulting, describing herself as a “serial entrepreneur” eager to try new challenges.

4. Fitness Enthusiast

Health and fitness are a big part of her daily life. Jackson says she works out every day without fail and once organized a Couch to 5K program in North Tulsa to encourage her community to get active.

5. Love for Tulsa’s Growth

She enjoys exploring the city’s many attractions, from the Gathering Place to the new pedestrian bridge.

“Tulsa is just packed full of treasures, and I am thrilled to be back in town,” she said.

6. A Sweet Tooth

Jackson admits she has a weakness for desserts. Her specialty is a 7-Up pound cake.

"I definitely believe in eating dessert before dinner.

When Will You See Kim Jackson for News On 6

Jackson will co-anchor the Saturday and Sunday night newscasts and report during the week, bringing her deep Tulsa roots and passion for storytelling back to local viewers.