Tulsa Oilers extend head coach Marvin Jones through 2027 after leading the team to its first playoff berth and best regular season in franchise history.

The Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announced an extension for head coach Marvin Jones through the 2027 season. Jones guided the Oilers to their best regular season in franchise history in 2025, finishing 10-6 and securing the team’s first-ever playoff berth.

Oilers Ownership Shows Confidence in Jones

"Coach Jones has done a terrific job with this team, getting us to the playoffs in only three seasons," said Oilers owner Andy Scurto. "We are excited to extend his time with the Tulsa Oilers and want to give Coach Jones every opportunity to bring a championship to Tulsa."

From Miami Roots to Florida State Stardom

Born in Miami, Florida, Jones starred at Miami Northwestern High School, a program known for producing dozens of NFL players. At Florida State, he became the first Seminole to win both the Butkus Award and Lombardi Award in the same season (1992). His decorated career earned him All-American honors, a spot in the Florida State Football Hall of Fame in 2000, and eventual enshrinement in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

NFL Career with the New York Jets

Jones was drafted fourth overall in the 1993 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, recording more than 1,200 tackles across 142 games, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most reliable linebackers.

Coaching Path Across Pro Football

After retiring as a player, Jones began coaching in 2014, quickly building a résumé across multiple leagues. He coached in the FXFL, IFL, CIF, and even returned to the NFL as a coaching intern with the New York Jets in 2016. Before arriving in Tulsa, Jones led the Omaha Beef, posting an 18-8 record, a 2021 championship, and another title game appearance in 2022.

Building Success in Tulsa

Since joining the Oilers in 2023, Jones has brought stability and growth, highlighted by the team’s first playoff berth in 2025. Entering his third season with Tulsa, Jones will continue his pursuit of an IFL championship.

Commitment Beyond the Field

Off the field, Jones founded the Marvin Jones Charitable Foundation in 1999, dedicated to supporting underprivileged youth and encouraging community service.