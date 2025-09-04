US-75 to Face Lane Reductions for Long-Term Bridge Rehabilitation Project Near Turley

Starting Monday, Sept. 8, US-75 will undergo significant lane reductions between 56th St. N. and 66th St. N. in Turley, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation initiates a $4.2 million bridge rehabilitation project.

By: David Prock

US-75 will be narrowed to one lane going both ways between 56th St. N. and 66th St. N. east of Turley starting on Monday, Sept. 8.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the lanes are expected to be closed through the summer of 2026 for a $4.2 million bridge rehabilitation project.

T.J. Gerlach with ODOT said the project will improve the Bird Creek Overflow bridges and will replace the expansion joints and bearings on both bridges.

Traffic will remain one lane in each direction for the duration of the work. ODOT said that some ramps will have to be closed for long periods, including the northbound on-ramp from 56th St. N.