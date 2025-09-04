US-75 to Face Lane Reductions for Long-Term Bridge Rehabilitation Project Near Turley

Starting Monday, Sept. 8, US-75 will undergo significant lane reductions between 56th St. N. and 66th St. N. in Turley, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation initiates a $4.2 million bridge rehabilitation project.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 1:32 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

US-75 will be narrowed to one lane going both ways between 56th St. N. and 66th St. N. east of Turley starting on Monday, Sept. 8.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the lanes are expected to be closed through the summer of 2026 for a $4.2 million bridge rehabilitation project.

T.J. Gerlach with ODOT said the project will improve the Bird Creek Overflow bridges and will replace the expansion joints and bearings on both bridges.

Traffic will remain one lane in each direction for the duration of the work. ODOT said that some ramps will have to be closed for long periods, including the northbound on-ramp from 56th St. N.
David Prock
David Prock

David Prock is a digital content producer for Griffin Media and is a regular contributor to both News9.com and NewsOn6.com.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2025

September 4th, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

August 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025