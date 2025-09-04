'Fiber Friends': Discovery Lab launches new Workshop theme

Fiber Friends is the new theme in the Discovery Lab Workshop. The activities include weaving, basic embroidery stitches, and sewing on a button.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 3:08 pm

By: Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

Discovery Lab has rolled out a new theme in its Workshop called Fiber Friends. It emphasizes the 'A' in S.T.E.A.M., which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

Working with Textiles

Fiber Friends explores the world of textiles with activities designed for all ages.

"We are going to have a lot of different threads, fiber art materials, weaving, sewing, embroidery, even some giant keychains," said Assistant Education Manager of Classroom Programs Caitlin Gibbons.

Fiber Arts Stations

Right now in the Workshop, Discovery Lab has four fiber arts stations with different activities.

"We have actually made these giant buttons in house where kids can learn to sew in and out, honing their fine motor skills," Gibbons said, "Once they are feeling a little bit more confident they can move over to our looms, which has some more intricate, smaller detail weaving, and then if they are feeling really challenged, they can do some embroidery."

Fall Break Camps

Fall Break is a little over a month away. Discovery Lab members can start signing up now for its Fall Break camps. Non-members will be able to register starting on September 15. Fall Break camps are October 15-17 and open to kids in Pre-K through 4th grade.

This year the camp themes are Magic Made Real, Lore & Legends, and Gamer Science. To sign up, visit their website.
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that she anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

