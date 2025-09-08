Health Matters with TSET: Atrial fibrillation patient shares his story

The FDA approved a new catheter that offers safer treatment for atrial fibrillation, reducing stroke and heart failure risks.

By: Amy Slanchik

The FDA recently approved a new catheter to treat patients with atrial fibrillation, or "AFib."

AFib is an irregular heartbeat that, left untreated, can lead to stroke or heart failure.

In today's Health Matters with TSET, Amy Slanchik visits with a patient.

A Patient Shares His Story

Sam Cooper is a husband, dad and grandpa.

Today, he's well rested and breathing easier after a procedure he had done last summer.

"This procedure changed my life. I mean, it really gave me my life back,” Cooper said.

Sam said he knew he had a problem ten years ago and ended up in the hospital about once a year with AFib.

“I was out of breath all the time…But I just lived with it. I didn't go to the doctor. I should have, but I didn't,” he said.

He realized something had to change.

New FDA-Approved Catheter

Hillcrest Medical Center Heart Rhythm Specialist Dr. David Sandler said previously, AFib was treated with “toxic” medications or a catheter that came with risks.

Dr. Sandler explained the new catheter:

"A year ago, the FDA approved a new catheter called pulsed field ablation, which allows us to electrically isolate the pulmonary veins much faster, much safer, which has made it a first-line therapy for many patients like Sam,” Dr. Sandler said.

Cooper was one of the first patients at Hillcrest Medical Center to get the procedure.

"And he told me, ‘So I can fix your heart.’ But he said, ‘I need you to lose some weight.’ He said, ‘You're just giving me too much to work with there.’ And you know, he was pretty cool about it, but….He just told me how it was. He said, ‘This is what you have to do.’ And I said, ‘Okay, I will I will make that happen,’” Cooper said.

Sam did.

He took Dr. Sandler seriously and lost about 80 pounds.

Five Risk Factors for AFib

Dr. Sandler points to five risk factors for AFib.

Two, you can't control: your genetics and your age.

"The other risk factors are things you can control. So your weight, your habits like… tobacco and alcohol can increase your risk of atrial fibrillation,” Dr. Sandler said. “As well as sleep apnea. Sleep apnea comes with obesity and is a major driver of atrial fibrillation."

Dr. Sandler said AFib can be different for everyone, and some people may not have any symptoms.

“I've been doing this for, 25 years or so, and I'm on a daily basis, just amazed at how God has made us so different, how some people can feel every single heartbeat and they know when they've skipped a heartbeat, and then people are walking around with life threatening arrhythmias and don't even realize it,” he said.

Cooper is sharing his story, hoping it will help others live longer and healthier lives.

"I have a beautiful family that I need to stick around for,” Cooper said.

The American Heart Association says AFib increases a person's risk of stroke 5 times and doubles the risk of heart-related death.

To learn more about AFib, click here.