Arraignment set for Texas Church founder Robert Morris in child sex abuse case

Former Texas megachurch pastor Robert Morris faces child sexual abuse allegations in Osage County. Morris waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 4:11 pm

By: Madison Jones


OSAGE COUNTY -

Robert Morris, former lead pastor of a prominent Texas megachurch, appeared in Osage County court Thursday morning to face serious allegations of child sexual abuse. Morris waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Morris is accused of sexually abusing a young girl in the early 1980s while serving as a traveling evangelist. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing during Thursday's appearance.

The charges stem from accusations brought by Cindy Clemishire, who alleges Morris began abusing her when she was 12 years old during his visits to Hominy, Oklahoma. According to the indictment, the abuse continued over a four-year period.

Morris currently faces five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

He is scheduled to return to court for an arraignment on October 2.

