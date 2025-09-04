Tulsa man rescued from Arkansas River after jumping in to escape police

Tulsa Police and Fire rescued a suspect from the Arkansas River after he fled a traffic stop near 4900 S. Boston.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 4:37 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire rescued a suspect from the Arkansas River after he jumped in while running from police.

Police said the incident started when a "suspicious vehicle" was spotted near 4900 S. Boston, and during a pursuit, the suspect bailed out of his car and into the river.

According to TPD Sergeant Luke Flanagan, officers worked with the Tulsa Fire Department to bring the suspect in from the water and were able to take him into custody after about an hour. Police said the suspect gave up peacefully.

Flanagan said officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash inside the vehicle.
David Prock
David Prock

David Prock is a digital content producer for Griffin Media and is a regular contributor to both News9.com and NewsOn6.com.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2025

September 5th, 2025

September 4th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025