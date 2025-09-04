Tulsa man rescued from Arkansas River after jumping in to escape police

Tulsa Police and Fire rescued a suspect from the Arkansas River after he fled a traffic stop near 4900 S. Boston.

By: David Prock

Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire rescued a suspect from the Arkansas River after he jumped in while running from police.

Police said the incident started when a "suspicious vehicle" was spotted near 4900 S. Boston, and during a pursuit, the suspect bailed out of his car and into the river.

According to TPD Sergeant Luke Flanagan, officers worked with the Tulsa Fire Department to bring the suspect in from the water and were able to take him into custody after about an hour. Police said the suspect gave up peacefully.

Flanagan said officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash inside the vehicle.