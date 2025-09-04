Rep. Melissa Provenzano shares breast cancer battle, pushes for policy change

Life can bring challenges we never expect. A state lawmaker faced one of her toughest battles against breast cancer. She opened up to LeAnne Taylor about her journey.

By: LeAnne Taylor

State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, has been known for her work at the Capitol since 2018. But in late 2023, she faced a new challenge: Breast cancer.

Provenzano’s diagnosis came just two months after her mother, Monica, learned her own cancer had returned after a decade in remission.

“It was a lonely feeling,” Provenzano said. “Then you shift into problem-solving mode.”

She underwent a single mastectomy and chemotherapy, supported throughout by her husband, Jim.

“My husband is my rock,” she said. “He hasn’t missed a single appointment.”

Despite her diagnosis, Provenzano continued her legislative work, including pushing for improved insurance coverage for diagnostic mammograms and breast MRIs — critical tools for detecting cancer, especially in dense breast tissue.

“Women across the state — no matter your ZIP code — should have access to the care they need,” she said.

In 2022, Provenzano sponsored a law requiring insurance to cover diagnostic mammograms. After hearing from women whose claims were still denied due to varying equipment, she introduced clarifying legislation.

Dr. Chad Johnson, her physician, said the changes will expand access to essential imaging.

“Now MRIs are covered,” Johnson said. “That’s a vital step to help us detect more cancers and save more lives.”

Provenzano said going public with her diagnosis helped bridge partisan divides.

“You just don’t know what people are carrying,” she said.

With her cancer caught early, her prognosis is good. She plans to participate in this year’s Komen Race for the Cure alongside other survivors — including her mother.

