NFL players with Oklahoma ties to watch in 2025 season: From Jalen Hurts, to Charlie Kolar and Tyler Smith

The state of Oklahoma continues to turn out top NFL talent. Here's a look at the players with Oklahoma ties who are on NFL rosters in the 2025 season.

By: Scott Pfeil

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night at 7:20 pm when the Eagles host the Cowboys. There are lots of players with Oklahoma ties across the league.

Here's a look:

Jalen Hurts (OU) - QB - Eagles

Hurts is the starting quarterback for the defending Super Bowl champ Eagles. He's 46-20 as a starting in Philly, and has thrown 95 TD passes, including the playoffs. In his one season in Norman (2019), he led OU to the Big 12 title and a spot in the CFP

Baker Mayfield (OU) - QB - Buccaneers

Mayfield is entering his 3rd season as starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's won 19 games as a starting in Tampa, and has thrown 77 TD passes, including the playoffs. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy with the Sooners in 2017.

Mason Rudolph (OSU) - QB - Titans

Rudolph is entering his 6th season in the NFL, 2nd with Tennessee. Rudolph has started 18 games in his NFL career and has 9 victories. He's thrown for 4,615 yards and and 28 touchdowns in his career.

Josh Jacobs (Tulsa McLain) - RB - Packers

Jacobs is entering his 2nd season with the Packers, after spending five seasons with the Raiders. Jacobs rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns with Green Bay last season.

Jaylen Warren (OSU) - RB - Steelers

Warren is entering his 4th season with the Steelers. He recently agreed to a $17.5 million contract extension through 2027. He's rushed for 1,674 yards and 6 touchdowns in Pittsburgh.

Chuba Hubbard (OSU) - RB - Panthers

Hubbard is entering his 5th season as a running back in Carolina. He had a breakout season in 2024, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the nation in rushing as a sophomore at OSU.

Justice Hill (Booker T Washington, OSU) - RB - Ravens

Hill is entering his 6th season as a running back in Baltimore, he missed the 2021 season with a torn Achilles. Hill has rushed for 1,162 yards and 6 touchdowns with the Ravens. He also has 95 receptions.

Joe Mixon (OU) - RB - Texans

Mixon is entering his 9th season in the NFL, 2nd with Houston. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, including last season with the Texans. He has rushed for 7,428 yards and 60 touchdowns in his NFL career.

CeeDee Lamb (OU) - WR - Cowboys

Lamb is entering his 6th season with the Cowboys. He has 6,339 yards receiving and 38 touchdowns in his NFL career. He's been a Pro Bowler the last four seasons.

Sterling Shepard (Heritage Hall, OU) - WR - Buccaneers

Shepard is entering his 10th season in the NFL, 2nd in Tampa Bay. He's started 79 games in his career, with 4,429 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Marvin Mims Jr. (OU) - WR - Broncos

Mims is entering his 3rd season as a wide receiver for the Broncos. He has 880 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns in his career. He was a Pro Bowler in his first two seasons.

Tyreek Hill (OSU) - WR - Dolphins

Hill is entering his 4th season as a wide receiver for the Dolphins. He has 11,098 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns in his career. He is an 8-time Pro Bowler.

Marquise Brown (OU) - WR - Chiefs

Brown is entering his 2nd season with the Chiefs, 7th in the NFL. He has 3,735 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns in his career.

George Kittle (Norman) - TE - 49ers

Kittle is entering his 9th season with the 49ers. He has 7,380 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns in his career. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's best tight end last season.

Blake Bell (OU) - TE - Chiefs

Bell is entering his 10th season in the NFL, 5th with Kansas City. He's played in 117 games in his NFL career, and has 667 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Mark Andrews (OU) - TE - Ravens

Andrews is entering his 8th season with the Ravens. He has 5,530 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. The 3-time Pro Bowler led all tight ends with 11 touchdowns last season.

Charlie Kolar (Norman North) - TE - Ravens

Kolar is entering his 4th season in the NFL. Kolar has played in 30 games in his career with Baltimore, and has 267 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

Lane Johnson (OU) - OT - Eagles

Johnson is entering his 13th season with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Pro Football Focus rated him as the 5th best tackle in the NFL last season. He's a six-time Pro Bowler.

Anton Harrison (OU) - OT - Jaguars

Harrison is entering his 3rd season with the Jaguars. He's started 33 games in his career with Jacksonville.

Tyler Smith (TU) - G - Cowboys

Smith is entering his 4th season with the Cowboys. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who has started 47 games in his career. He is the 4th Golden Hurricane first round draft pick.

Ben Powers (OU) - G - Broncos

Powers is entering his 3rd season with the Broncos, 7th in the NFL. He's started 70 games in his career.

Creed Humphrey (Shawnee, OU) - C - Chiefs

Humphrey is entering his 5th season with the Chiefs. He's started 68 games in his career and played in three Super Bowls.

Teven Jenkins (OSU) - G - Browns

Jenkins is entering his 1st season with the Browns. He spent the last four years with the Bears, before signing with Cleveland in free agency. Has started 38 games in his NFL career. He was ranked the 13th-best guard in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus.

Cody Ford (OU) - G - Bengals

Ford is entering his 7th season in the NFL, 3rd with the Bengals. He has started 42 games in his NFL career.

Trent Williams (OU) - OT - 49ers

Williams is entering his 15th season in the NFL, 6th with the 49ers. He's started 187 games in his NFL career and is an 11-time Pro Bowler.

Orlando Brown Jr. (OU) - OT - Bengals

Brown is entering his 8th season in the NFL, 3rd with the Bengals. He's started 103 games in his NFL career. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champ.

Isaiah McGuire (Tulsa Union) - DE - Browns

McGuire is entering his 3rd season with the Browns. He's played in 20 games for Cleveland, forcing 3 fumbles. He also has 3.5 sacks in his career.

Emmanuel Ogbah (OSU) - DE - Jaguars

Ogbah is entering his 10th season in the NFL, 1st with the Jaguars. He's started 87 games in his NFL career with Cleveland, Kansas City and Miami. He has 47.5 sacks in his career.

Neville Gallimore (OU) - DT - Colts

Gallimore is entering his 6th season in the NFL, 1st with the Colts. He has 18 career starts with the Cowboys and Rams. He has 109 tackles and 4 sacks in his career.

Tyler Lacy (OSU) - DT - Lions

Lacy is entering his 3rd season in the NFL, 1st with the Lions. He played in 28 games in 2 seasons with Jacksonville. He has 37 tackles in his career.

Jonah Laulu (OU) - DT - Raiders

Laulu is entering his 2nd season with the Raiders and is expected to start this season. He played in 17 games last season with Las Vegas, and had 35 tackles and a sack.

Jordan Phillips (OU) - DT - Bills

Phillips is entering his 11th season in the NFL, 6th with the Bills. He's started 62 games in his NFL career, and has 187 tackles and 24 sacks.

Nik Bonitto (OU) - OLB/EDGE - Broncos

Bonitto is entering his 4th season in the NFL. He had 13.5 sacks last season, third-most in the NFL. He agreed to a 4-year contract extension on Thursday, worth $120 million.

Ogbo Okoronkwo (OU) - OLB/EDGE - Eagles

Okoronkwo is entering his 7th season in the NFL, 1st with the Eagles. He has started 13 games with the Rams, Texans and Browns. He has registered 132 tackles and 17 sacks in his career.

Kenneth Murray Jr. (OU) - LB - Cowboys

Murray is entering his 6th season in the NFL, 1st with the Cowboys. Murray has started 67 games with the Chargers and Titans. He's registered 416 tackles and 8.5 sacks in his NFL career.

Danny Stutsman (OU) - LB - Saints

Stutsman is a rookie with the Saints. He had 376 tackles and 8 sacks in his career at OU. New Orleans selected him in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Malcolm Rodriguez (Wagoner, OSU) - LB - Lions

Rodriguez is entering his 4th season with the Lions. He suffered a torn ACL last November and will miss at least the first two months of this season. Rodriguez has started 24 games with the Lions, and has 151 tackles and 3 sacks.

Nick Martin (OSU) - LB - 49ers

Martin is entering his 1st season with the 49ers. He has 203 tackles and 7 sacks in his career at OSU. San Francisco selected him in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Zaven Collins (Hominy, TU) - OLB/EDGE - Cardinals

Collins is entering his 5th year with the Cardinals. He started 56 games for Arizona and has 223 tackles and 10.5 sacks in his NFL career. He started all 17 games last season.

Isaiah Thomas (OU) - OLB/EDGE - Bengals

Thomas is entering his 3rd season in the NFL, 1st with Cincinnati. He's played in 10 games with Cleveland and Detroit. He has 9 tackles and a sack in his NFL career.

Dax Hill (Booker T Washington) - CB - Bengals

Hill is entering his 4th season in the NFL. He played in just 5 games last season due to injuries. He has 151 tackles and 2 interceptions in his NFL career.

Korie Black (OSU) - CB - Jets

Black is entering his 1st season in the NFL. He had 100 tackles and 4 interceptions in his career at OSU. Black was drafted by the Giants in the 7th round of the NFL Draft, and signed with the Jets after being cut.

Kamren Curl (Muskogee) - S - Rams

Curl is entering his 6th season in the NFL, 2nd with the Rams. He's started 69 games with Washington and LA, and has 464 tackles and 3 interceptions in his career.

Billy Bowman Jr. (OU) - S - Falcons

Bowman is entering his 1st season in the NFL. Bowman had 199 tackles and 11 interceptions and 3 TDs in his career at OU. The Falcons selected Bowman in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Carl Albert) - S- Cardinals

Taylor-Demerson is entering his 2nd season with the Cardinals. He played in all 17 games for Arizona last season, finishing with 37 tackles. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the highest-graded safety in the 2024 draft.

Tony Jefferson (OU) - S - Chargers

Jefferson is entering his 11th season in the NFL, 2nd with the Chargers. Jefferson has started 71 games in his career, and has 519 tackles and 4 interceptions in his career.

Tre Brown (Tulsa Union, OU) - CB- 49ers

Brown is entering his 5th season in the NFL, 1st with the 49ers. He's played in 39 games with the Seahawks. He has 74 tackles and 2 interceptions in his NFL career.

AJ Green (OSU) - CB - Rams

Green is entering his 5th season in the NFL, 1st with the Rams. He played in 34 games with Cleveland. He has 40 tackles and 2 interceptions in his NFL career.

Tylan Wallace (OSU) - WR/Special Teams - Ravens

Wallace is set to enter his 5th season in Baltimore. He's played in 54 games in his career with the Ravens. He has 1 receiving touchdown and 1 punt return touchdown in his career.

Samaje Perine (OU) - RB/Special Teams - Bengals

Perine is entering his 9th season in the NFL. This is his 3rd stint in Cincinnati. He's rushed for 1,922 and 9 touchdowns for 5 teams in his NFL career.

Tress Way (Tulsa Union, OU) - P - Commanders

Way is entering his 12th season in the NFL, all with Washington. He is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Cam Little (Southmoore) - K - Jaguars

Little is entering his 2nd season in the NFL. He went 27-of-29 on field goal attempts for the Jaguars in 2024, on was 100% on extra points. He made a 70-yard field goal in the preseason.

James Winchester (Washington) - LS - Chiefs

Winchester is entering his 11th season in the NFL, all with Kansas City. He is a 3-time Super Bowl winner.

Tyler Ott (Jenks) - KS - Commanders

Ott is entering his 10th season in the NFL, 2nd in Washington. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 with Seattle.