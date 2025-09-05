Gov. Stitt targets Tulsa homeless encampments with Operation SAFE, Mayor Nichols responds

Gov. Kevin Stitt says that he is aiming to restore order and safety in Tulsa by clearing homeless encampments from state-owned property.

By: MaKayla Glenn

What is "Operation SAFE"?

SAFE stands for Swift Action for Families Everywhere. Gov. Kevin Stitt is allowing Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to clear homeless camps from state-owned land, including underpasses and highways.

He says the goal is to:

Clear homeless encampments Remove trash Stop criminal activity on state property

Governor Steps in to Enforce

Stitt says he's spoken multiple times with Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. He says Oklahoma is going to step in to do our part and clean it up but then it will be up to the city to keep Tulsa clean and safe.

“Tulsa is a beautiful city. I lived there for years. But today, everybody can see the disaster it’s turning into— homeless people on every corner, trash piling up, and Oklahoma families are being forced to live in fear,” said Governor Stitt. “This is the city’s job, but Mayor Nichols and Tulsa leadership haven’t met the level of action needed to keep neighborhoods safe. Oklahoma is going to step in to do our part and clean it up. Once we’ve done so, it’ll be on the City to keep Tulsa clean and safe. If they refuse, then we’ll be forced to take further action to protect Tulsans.”

Friday afternoon live update below:

Business Leaders React

Bill Knight, chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce, voiced support for the governor’s plan.

"What we see in the downtown streets, what we see under the underpasses of the highway, is not okay. It's not it's not an indication of a vibrant community, and we have to address it and and it is not an easy subject," Knight said.

Knight added:

“This is a state, county, and city issue. We should work together, not fight each other.”

QuikTrip also supported Stitt's Operation SAFE. They released the following statement:

“QuikTrip’s employees and customers, along with other Tulsa businesses, have demanded immediate steps to restore safety to our community and we thank Governor Stitt for his common-sense actions to enforce the laws. We recognize that this is one of many steps needed to solve a complicated issue like homelessness, but we cannot afford to wait any longer to protect our city. QuikTrip will continue to invest and partner with law enforcement, the city and the social service providers in our community to make this city safer for all.”

Tulsa Mayor responds to Gov. Stitt's initiative: 'I will not be distracted'

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols responded to this new initiative, saying,

"First of all, Kevin Stitt has shown himself again to be an unserious person. When I took office, I inherited a homelessness crisis largely unaddressed by anyone in public office, including our two-term governor, who disbanded the interagency council on homelessness, which had a crippling impact on service providers, leading to what we have today. Instead of spending my time engaging in activities that won't reduce homelessness, I have created the Safe Move Initiative, which aims to get hundreds of people off the streets for good, rather than simply shifting the problem elsewhere. We have a goal to end homelessness by 2030, and we're on the pathway to doing that. I'm going to continue doing the job I was elected to do, and I am not interested in being lectured by someone who has proven time and time again that he only cares to intervene to score political points.

"As background on two separate areas, crime is down in all categories, and homelessness, which grew by over 20% the year before I took office, grew by only 4% this year. We have a long way to go, but we are making progress and will continue to do so. I will not be distracted or deterred from doing what we know is necessary to end this crisis in Tulsa."

Speaking Out

Rev. Steven Whitaker, of John 3:16 Mission, supports cleanup but urges caution:

“We’re for cleaning up the streets — but it must be done intentionally,” Whitaker said.

John 3:16 has 290 beds, but Whitaker says:

“We’re at full capacity. We need a plan before clearing encampments.”

Carrie Blumert, the CEO of the Mental Health Association of Tulsa, shared this statement:

"As a street outreach and housing service provider in the Tulsa area, we are extremely concerned by Governor Stitt's "Operation SAFE" program that does nothing to address the root cause of homelessness.

Each day, our outreach teams engage with Oklahomans experiencing homelessness and work tirelessly to get them into housing, connected with healthcare, and find a supportive community. Using Highway Patrol to clear encampments will not only traumatize Oklahomans trying to survive out in the elements but it does nothing to increase our supply of affordable housing and supportive services. At a time when the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has cut over $40 million in critical mental health services, Oklahomans desperately need more resources from our state government to address the root causes of homelessness, not push the issue to another street corner because we think it looks ugly.

We implore Governor Stitt to rethink Operation SAFE and instead, direct resources to increasing affordable housing, treatment, and supportive services in Tulsa."

What’s Next?

Stitt says troopers started warning encampments on Thursday.

🚓 On Friday, they begin clearing camps.

Two Choices, Says Governor

Ride to treatment or housing services or... a ride to jail.