Tulsa County judge denies early release for woman convicted of 1998 murder

A Tulsa County judge denies a woman's request for early release after she was convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend in 1998.

By: Cal Day

-

A Tulsa County judge denies a woman's request for early release after she was convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend in 1998.

April Wilkens was convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend, Terry Carlton, and has served nearly 30 years in prison. She claims it was self-defense and wants to be released based on a recently passed law.

Both sides agreed that violence occurred in the relationship between Wilkens and Carlton, but there were disagreements over the witnesses chosen to testify.

The main argument from the district attorney's office was that all the testimony was based on Wilkens' account. They claimed she had a mental illness, which was supported by doctors, and that she abused drugs, which was proven by law enforcement. Wilkens' attorneys, however, argued that a history of domestic violence contributed to her mental illness and drug abuse.

After hearing testimony from a forensic psychologist on Thursday, the judge ruled that this was the most credible testimony. The judge dismissed testimony from an unlicensed social worker presented by Wilkens' attorney, calling it biased and offering strong criticism of it.

After the ruling, Wilkens' attorneys expressed disappointment with the decision as they left the courtroom.