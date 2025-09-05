Okmulgee County residents hopeful for water restoration after outage

Workers fixed a broken water line in Okmulgee County on Thursday and are now waiting for the pressure to come back. They expect water to be back on in the next 24 hours.

By: Chloe Abbott

Several hundred people in Okmulgee County have been without running water this week, but they hope to get it back on in the next 24 hours.

Workers fixed a broken water line on Thursday and are now waiting for the pressure to come back.

Making it work without running water

Darrell Howard hasn't had running water in his home for five days.

"It hadn't been bad. Wife and I are retired now, so it's not critical, but it makes it interesting," he said.

He came to the Okmulgee County Emergency Management site, where there's free water available.

"My five-gallon jug ran out, and we're using that just for drinking water and cooking and stuff. But, so I finally broke down, come here. I kept waiting, thinking Hell, maybe the trick will show up," said Howard.

Darrell says Rural Water District 7 has had issues for the 40 years he's been living on the water line, but he says it's been improving.

"It's definitely gotten better. The people that are running it now or are trying to do a good job, it's a tough situation to try to do," said Howard.

The cause

Okmulgee County Emergency Management says that first, District 7 lost a pump. Then it had a power surge and a water line break this week.

"I don't think it's anything that's any different than any part of rural Oklahoma that experiences the same thing. Everybody experiences this," Jeff Morris with Okmulgee County Emergency Management said. "It's not an Okmulgee County issue. It's not a Rural Water District Seven. This is an entire infrastructure issue."

Workers fixed the broken water line on Thursday and expect people to have water back in the next 24 hours.

"You learn as you get older that it doesn't any good to be upset. Just everybody try to work together and get things handled and take care of life, said Howard.

Waiting for water

Until the water is running again, people can come to 802 North Broadway in Beggs to get free water, 24 hours a day.

Prevention

Okmulgee County Emergency Management has ordered two more pumps to help prevent future water issues.