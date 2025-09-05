Owasso school bond proposal faces questions from some voters

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 9:14 pm
Some voters in Owasso have concerns about a $169 million school bond proposal up for a vote on Tuesday. The bond would add new facilities and safety upgrades to the district.
News On 6 spoke with a voter opposed to the proposal and got reaction from Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates.
Q: Why did you vote no on the previous bond proposal?
Jan Gaylord, Owasso voter: "I voted no in February because one, there wasn't a lot of education in the community. And it was going to raise taxes."
Q: How did the district respond to those concerns?
This new proposal would maintain the current tax rate, not increase it.
Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "So knowing that was a concern, we were able to figure out a way to keep that target tax rate."
Q: What concerns do you have about the new fifth grade center?
Jan Gaylord, Owasso voter: "It's early for them [to be in a new campus]. Plus, they're not going to have a playground for kids. And I'm sorry, but if you know any ten year olds, 11 year olds, they still play on the playground, you know?"
Q: Will the fifth grade center include a playground and other elementary resources?
Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "They'll still ride there elementary with the elementary students, and they'll be on that route and be dropped off with their elementary peers."
The center will still be an elementary-level campus, complete with a playground and other elementary resources. The goal is to help kids transition to big changes once they enter sixth grade.
Q: Why is Owasso expanding its pre-K program?
Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "We need it because we have half day pre-K right now, and we only are able to serve about half of the students that are eligible."
Voting Information:
Early voting continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
