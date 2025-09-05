Owasso school bond proposal faces questions from some voters

Some Owasso voters have questions about the $169M school bond proposal set for a vote next week. Read a Q&A with a concerned voter and OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates on the fifth grade center, pre-K expansion, and tax impact.

Thursday, September 4th 2025, 9:14 pm

By: Sam Carrico


OWASSO, Okla. -

Some voters in Owasso have concerns about a $169 million school bond proposal up for a vote on Tuesday. The bond would add new facilities and safety upgrades to the district.

News On 6 spoke with a voter opposed to the proposal and got reaction from Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates.

Q: Why did you vote no on the previous bond proposal?

Jan Gaylord, Owasso voter: "I voted no in February because one, there wasn't a lot of education in the community. And it was going to raise taxes."

Q: How did the district respond to those concerns?

This new proposal would maintain the current tax rate, not increase it.

Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "So knowing that was a concern, we were able to figure out a way to keep that target tax rate."

Q: What concerns do you have about the new fifth grade center?

Jan Gaylord, Owasso voter: "It's early for them [to be in a new campus]. Plus, they're not going to have a playground for kids. And I'm sorry, but if you know any ten year olds, 11 year olds, they still play on the playground, you know?"

Q: Will the fifth grade center include a playground and other elementary resources?

Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "They'll still ride there elementary with the elementary students, and they'll be on that route and be dropped off with their elementary peers."

The center will still be an elementary-level campus, complete with a playground and other elementary resources. The goal is to help kids transition to big changes once they enter sixth grade.

Q: Why is Owasso expanding its pre-K program?

Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "We need it because we have half day pre-K right now, and we only are able to serve about half of the students that are eligible."

Voting Information:

Early voting continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam Carrico
Sam Carrico

Sam Carrico is an Emmy Award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the News On 6 team in 2021. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2025

July 10th, 2025

July 8th, 2025

April 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025