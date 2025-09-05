Owasso school bond proposal faces questions from some voters

Some Owasso voters have questions about the $169M school bond proposal set for a vote next week. Read a Q&A with a concerned voter and OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates on the fifth grade center, pre-K expansion, and tax impact.

By: Sam Carrico

-

Some voters in Owasso have concerns about a $169 million school bond proposal up for a vote on Tuesday. The bond would add new facilities and safety upgrades to the district.

News On 6 spoke with a voter opposed to the proposal and got reaction from Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates.

Q: Why did you vote no on the previous bond proposal?

Jan Gaylord, Owasso voter: "I voted no in February because one, there wasn't a lot of education in the community. And it was going to raise taxes."

Q: How did the district respond to those concerns?

This new proposal would maintain the current tax rate, not increase it.

Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "So knowing that was a concern, we were able to figure out a way to keep that target tax rate."

Q: What concerns do you have about the new fifth grade center?

Jan Gaylord, Owasso voter: "It's early for them [to be in a new campus]. Plus, they're not going to have a playground for kids. And I'm sorry, but if you know any ten year olds, 11 year olds, they still play on the playground, you know?"

Q: Will the fifth grade center include a playground and other elementary resources?

Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "They'll still ride there elementary with the elementary students, and they'll be on that route and be dropped off with their elementary peers."

The center will still be an elementary-level campus, complete with a playground and other elementary resources. The goal is to help kids transition to big changes once they enter sixth grade.

Q: Why is Owasso expanding its pre-K program?

Dr. Margaret Coates, OPS Superintendent: "We need it because we have half day pre-K right now, and we only are able to serve about half of the students that are eligible."

Voting Information:

Early voting continues Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.