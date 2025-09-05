Cowboys defense looks to slow down high-flying Oregon offense

OSU's defense played well in the opener against UT Martin, so can the Cowboys defense keep it low scoring against the high flying Oregon offense on Saturday?

By: Justin Woodard

While the Sooners get to play in front of their home crowd on Saturday night in a top 20 showdown against Michigan, the Cowboys must deal with a rowdy atmosphere at top 10 Oregon.

The fans will only get louder if the Ducks' offense gets on track like it did in the opener, ripping off over 505 total yards to go with 59 points.

OSU's defense played well in the opener against UT Martin, and if we learned anything, the Cowboys are not built to win a shootout right this second offensively.

So, the question becomes, can the Cowboys' defense keep it low scoring?

Linebacker Bryan McCoy Jr., who had 14 tackles against Illinois State to lead the Cowboys, is ready to rally the troops.

Speaking with the media earlier this week, McCoy said, "We can't just make the play and get them to the ground; we really need to strike the guy and get the ball out. We are all one band, so one guy can't slip."

McCoy, who is emerging as a leader on the Cowboys' defense, added, "It is detrimental if I'm not in the right spot and I slip up. I have to make the play in the right way."

OSU only allowed seven points and 225 total yards in the opener, and now the unit faces a big test at Oregon. Kick is set for 2:30 p.m., and you can watch the game on News On 6.