Neon Prairie Festival returns to Tulsa with bigger lineup and experiences

Get ready for Neon Prairie Music and Camping Festival, returning to Tulsa Sept 5-7! Dive into the expanded lineup featuring Steve Aoki, Silversun Pickups, and local stars.

By: Ethan Wright

-

More Stages, More Art, More Music

Tulsa’s Neon Prairie Music and Camping Festival is back for its second year — and organizers say it’s bigger than ever. The three-day festival runs September 5–7 at POSTOAK Lodge, just northwest of downtown Tulsa.

Last year, about 6,000 people attended the inaugural event. This year, organizers expect attendance to double with more stages, larger art installations, and an expanded lineup of national and local talent.

National Headliners & Local Talent

The 2024 lineup features major names including Steve Aoki, Silversun Pickups, Blind Melon, Papadosio, and The Floozies. Festival Director Karin Whang says the mix of genres is intentional.

“Steve Aoki, of course, is our biggest headliner in EDM, but we have indie, we have blues, we have rock. We have the whole gamut, which we're really excited about. So there should be something for everybody at Neon Prairie.” — Karin Whang, Festival Director

Alongside the headliners, more than 30 regional and local artists will take the stage.

Image Provided By: Karin Whang // Neon Prairie Festival

Beyond the Music

The festival spans 1,000 acres of POSTOAK Lodge property, where attendees can camp, bring their RVs, or stay in nearby hotels. Organizers are offering a variety of experiences in addition to live performances, including:

Glow yoga Pool and foam parties Disc golf Hot air balloon rides

Festival host DJ Sydney Lee will return to introduce artists and interact with fans throughout the weekend.

RELATED: Sydney Lee to host Neon Prairie Festival in Tulsa

Building Tulsa’s Own Festival Identity

Organizers say Neon Prairie is still finding its identity, but the goal is ambitious.

“I think people in Tulsa have always seen all these other big, beautiful festivals at other places, and we have a big dream to kind of become the Coachella of the Midwest, one day. And so the community has really stepped up to put this together. We're building it step by step.” — Karin Whang, Festival Director

The festival also raises money for the Neon Prairie Foundation, which supports local musicians and artists.

What to Know Before You Go