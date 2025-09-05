Tulsa’s Wildflower Café to relocate to a former church building

The Route 66 business plans to expand into a larger space in early 2026 after space constraints and friction with its landlord.

By: Jeromee Scot

-

Wildflower Café, a small business at 11th & Peoria on Route 66, announced it will relocate to a larger space in downtown Tulsa in January 2026.

The move comes after three years in its current location and follows what the owners said is a lease dispute with the landlord, space limitations, and criticism from nearby business groups over the café’s practice of feeding homeless individuals.

Opened in 2021 with a community focus

Wildflower Café opened in May 2021 at a corner location along Route 66. The owners said the space was designed and built from the ground up using a small business loan and aimed to create a welcoming, inclusive environment.

“We had no idea what it would become — we just hoped people would enjoy it,” the café’s owner said in a public message to customers.

The café quickly gained popularity, but the owners said the 18-table layout became difficult to manage during peak hours.

Lease dispute and infrastructure issues

Along with crowding concerns, the business cited long-running HVAC and plumbing problems. According to the café, the HVAC system had been incorrectly installed during the initial buildout, leading to ongoing maintenance challenges and expenses.

The owners said the landlord declined to renew or expand the café’s lease, which is set to expire in January 2026.

New location confirmed for January 2026

Wildflower Café will move into the south end of the First Christian Church building at 10th Street and Boulder Avenue, which was recently purchased by a Tulsa investor. The new location will span 7,500 square feet and feature several new amenities:

Expanded dining room Larger kitchen and lobby area Outdoor patio Coffee lounge On-site garden Stained glass chapel venue

“Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this,” the owner wrote. “We are beyond excited to share this journey.”

Philbrook pop-up continues through January

Until the move, the café will also operate a pop-up location inside the Philbrook Museum of Art as part of the upcoming Patrick Gordon exhibit. That partnership is scheduled to run through January, with a possible extension through May.

As part of that collaboration, Wildflower also participates in the museum’s “Backyard BBQ” events on Friday nights, offering pulled pork or jackfruit sandwiches with sides. Entry is $5 on Fridays.

What’s next

Wildflower plans to continue offering updates through social media and emphasized that its community-focused approach will continue in the new location.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to grow, to reach more people, and to try new things,” the message read. “And don’t worry — the vibe is coming with us. Promise.”