Outdoor Pics With Tess: Ryan's First Catch

When you catch a fish so big... You can barely hold it up!

By: Tess Maune

When you catch a fish so big... You can barely hold it up!

This is Ryan's first ever catch—he reeled it in on a private pond in Okmulgee.

Where does he go from here after landing a big bass like this?

His proud great-grandma, Vicky Green-Williams, shared this picture with me.

