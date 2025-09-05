Outdoor Pics With Tess: Ryan's First Catch

Friday, September 5th 2025, 5:46 am
When you catch a fish so big... You can barely hold it up!
This is Ryan's first ever catch—he reeled it in on a private pond in Okmulgee.
Where does he go from here after landing a big bass like this?
His proud great-grandma, Vicky Green-Williams, shared this picture with me.
If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.
