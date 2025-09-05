Outdoor Pics With Tess: Ryan's First Catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Friday, September 5th 2025, 5:46 am

By: Tess Maune


When you catch a fish so big... You can barely hold it up!

This is Ryan's first ever catch—he reeled it in on a private pond in Okmulgee.

Where does he go from here after landing a big bass like this?

His proud great-grandma, Vicky Green-Williams, shared this picture with me.

Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune, born and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma, joined News On 6 in March 2012. She’s an anchor and reporter for 6 in the Morning and is also the News On 6’s outdoor and wildlife reporter.

