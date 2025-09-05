Tulsa police investigate crash near 101st and Memorial

Tulsa police investigate an early morning crash on 101st Street and Memorial.

By: Samantha Rupe

-

Tulsa police responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. Friday near 101st Street and Memorial Drive.

Officers said a pickup truck was headed east on 101st when it veered off the road, went into a ditch and struck a culvert.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

Police have not released information about the driver’s condition.