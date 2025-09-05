Tulsa firm to design and build 2028 Olympics mountain bike course

Tulsa's ABA Ethos will oversee the official course east of Los Angeles at Pacific Palms Resort.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

-

A Tulsa-based company will play a key role in the 2028 Olympic Games. Officials with the American Bicycle Association announced ABA Ethos will lead the design, construction and event coordination for the mountain bike course near Los Angeles.

The course will be located at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry, east of Los Angeles, and will build upon existing horse trails at the site.

ABA Ethos takes on global stage

ABA Ethos is the professional place-making division of the American Bicycle Association, which also oversees USA BMX. Shane Fernandez, president of USA BMX and CEO of ABA Ethos, will lead the Olympic project.

‘Our entire team is committed to creating a state-of-the-art course that will provide a cutting-edge stage for the world’s elite mountain bikers to compete in the global theater,’ Fernandez said.

A personal connection for the CEO

Fernandez grew up in Hollywood, where his passion for cycling and design first began. He said the Olympic assignment brings his journey full circle.

‘This particular project means a great deal to me,’ Fernandez said. ‘Los Angeles is where my passion for design and cycling began – it is a full circle moment for sure.’

Building beyond Los Angeles

Founded in 2022, ABA Ethos blends urban design, sports tourism and recreation projects to boost regional economies across North America. The group has already worked in more than 20 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Ongoing projects include work in Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, California, West Virginia and Arkansas. In Oklahoma, the company is assisting the city of Wilburton with eco-tourism development and new trail opportunities in the state’s southeast region.