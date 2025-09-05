City Lights Foundation launches village to address homelessness in Tulsa

The development will include 75 modular homes, gardens and a support center near 46th Street North and Peoria

By: Nick McCauley

-

The City Lights Foundation has announced the launch of City Lights Village, a new development designed to help end chronic homelessness in Tulsa.

The project will feature 75 modular homes, community gardens and a resource center that will provide recovery, wellness and housing support services.

An official launch event is scheduled for next week, where the public will be able to view updated renderings and hear about construction progress.

City Lights Village is being built near 46th Street North, just east of Peoria Avenue.