WOMPA Bazaar returns with fall event featuring over 75 vendors

Friday, September 5th 2025, 8:57 am
The WOMPA Bazaar is back for its second fall event, offering a night of shopping, art, and community experiences on Saturday, Sept. 13.
The indoor event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the WOMPA campus, giving attendees a chance to explore unique vendors and interactive experiences not typically found at Tulsa markets.
WOMPA Bazaar co-chairs Rhonda Hinrichs, owner of Safety Savy, and artist Matt Josef say the event is designed to provide more than just a shopping experience.
The event spans WOMPA's four-acre property, featuring more than 75 vendors, including farmers, food sellers, makers, artists, vintage clothing, and fine art displayed upstairs in the gallery. Food trucks and pockets of live entertainment will also be on site.
The September event is the second of three fall Bazaars, following the first on Aug. 16. The final 2025 event will be a holiday market on Nov. 8.
Each Bazaar is curated to be unique and interactive, ensuring that no two events are the same.
The inaugural August Bazaar drew more than 1,000 visitors, exceeding expectations. Attendees can expect a diverse shopping experience, from fresh sourdough to robotics, with all of WOMPA’s studios and spaces utilized to highlight vendors.
Parking is limited to roughly 100 spaces on the main property, with overflow available nearby. Rideshare is encouraged for those who want to avoid waiting for a spot.
Events like the WOMPA Bazaar aim to elevate Tulsa artists and small business owners. Hinrichs said the goal is to make it easier for the community to shop local while enjoying a creative, social experience.
The September Bazaar will feature a petting zoo from Long Tail Farms, including lemurs, baby kangaroos, and other exotic animals. Guests can interact with the animals for a donation to the farm’s nonprofit.
For updates and vendor details, follow WOMPA on Facebook and view the event page here.
September 5th, 2025
September 5th, 2025
September 4th, 2025
August 27th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025
September 6th, 2025