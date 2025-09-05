WOMPA Bazaar returns with fall event featuring over 75 vendors

The Wompa Bazaar returns Saturday, Sept. 13, offering an evening of shopping, art, food, and unique community experiences with over 75 vendors across its Tulsa campus.

By: Brooke Cox

The WOMPA Bazaar is back for its second fall event, offering a night of shopping, art, and community experiences on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The indoor event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the WOMPA campus, giving attendees a chance to explore unique vendors and interactive experiences not typically found at Tulsa markets.

A Bazaar, Not Just a Market

WOMPA Bazaar co-chairs Rhonda Hinrichs, owner of Safety Savy, and artist Matt Josef say the event is designed to provide more than just a shopping experience.

The event spans WOMPA's four-acre property, featuring more than 75 vendors, including farmers, food sellers, makers, artists, vintage clothing, and fine art displayed upstairs in the gallery. Food trucks and pockets of live entertainment will also be on site.

Fall Bazaar Schedule

The September event is the second of three fall Bazaars, following the first on Aug. 16. The final 2025 event will be a holiday market on Nov. 8.

Each Bazaar is curated to be unique and interactive, ensuring that no two events are the same.

Community Response

The inaugural August Bazaar drew more than 1,000 visitors, exceeding expectations. Attendees can expect a diverse shopping experience, from fresh sourdough to robotics, with all of WOMPA’s studios and spaces utilized to highlight vendors.

Parking and Accessibility

Parking is limited to roughly 100 spaces on the main property, with overflow available nearby. Rideshare is encouraged for those who want to avoid waiting for a spot.

Supporting Local Artists

Events like the WOMPA Bazaar aim to elevate Tulsa artists and small business owners. Hinrichs said the goal is to make it easier for the community to shop local while enjoying a creative, social experience.

New Experiences This Fall

The September Bazaar will feature a petting zoo from Long Tail Farms, including lemurs, baby kangaroos, and other exotic animals. Guests can interact with the animals for a donation to the farm’s nonprofit.

For updates and vendor details, follow WOMPA on Facebook and view the event page here.