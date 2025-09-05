Suspect rescued from Arkansas River after Tulsa police chase leads to drug seizure

Troy Tripke, 31, fled Tulsa police during a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon, ultimately jumping into the Arkansas River. He was rescued after nearly an hour and faces multiple drug-related charges along with 11 outstanding warrants.

By: David Prock

A suspect was rescued from the Arkansas River and taken into custody Thursday afternoon after fleeing from Tulsa police during a vehicle pursuit.

What Started The Chase In Tulsa?

Officers said the incident began around 2:15 p.m. when they responded to a call about a "suspicious" gold Cadillac near 4900 S. Boston Ave. Police were able to make contact with the driver, who was identified the driver as Troy Tripke. Police said Tripke quickly put the car in reverse and sped away when officers.

The chase ended near 4500 S. Riverside Drive, where officers found the abandoned car. According to TPD, one of the officers on the scene spotted Tripke running across Riverside and toward the river. Police said he then jumped into the water in an attempt to escape.

Tulsa Police officers set up a perimeter while members of the Riverside Street Crimes Unit deployed a drone. The Tulsa Fire Department launched boats into the river to assist, and a K-9 officer, with K-9 Taz.

After nearly an hour in the water, Tripke surrendered peacefully.

Inside the Cadillac, officers reported finding 27 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, dimethyltryptamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Police said Tripke also had 11 outstanding warrants related to drug trafficking and firearm possession by a felon. No officers were injured during the pursuit and rescue.

