Mental Health Association raises concerns about Gov. Stitt's 'Operation SAFE' plan

The Mental Health Association Oklahoma is criticizing Governor Kevin Stitt’s "Operation SAFE" plan, saying clearing homeless encampments does not address the root causes of homelessness and urging more resources for housing and supportive services.

By: Brooke Cox

Mental Health Association Oklahoma is raising concerns about Governor Kevin Stitt’s new initiative to clear homeless encampments from state-owned property in Tulsa, saying it does not address the underlying causes of homelessness.

Carrie Blumert, chief executive officer of the association, issued a statement saying:

"As a street outreach and housing service provider in the Tulsa area, we are extremely concerned by Governor Stitt's 'Operation SAFE' program that does nothing to address the root cause of homelessness.

Each day, our outreach teams engage with Oklahomans experiencing homelessness and work tirelessly to get them into housing, connected with healthcare, and find a supportive community. Using Highway Patrol to clear encampments will not only traumatize Oklahomans trying to survive out in the elements but it does nothing to increase our supply of affordable housing and supportive services. At a time when the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has cut over $40 million in critical mental health services, Oklahomans desperately need more resources from our state government to address the root causes of homelessness, not push the issue to another street corner because we think it looks ugly.

We implore Governor Stitt to rethink Operation SAFE and instead, direct resources to increasing affordable housing, treatment, and supportive services in Tulsa."

Governor Launches Operation SAFE

Governor Stitt announced the launch of Operation SAFE, or Swift Action for Families Everywhere, as a measure to remove trash, reduce criminal activity and clear homeless encampments from state property, including highways, underpasses and other state-controlled land.

Troopers began issuing warnings Thursday, with full enforcement scheduled to start Friday.

Stitt said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol would offer homeless individuals a ride to a treatment or housing facility, or jail if they refuse assistance and continue breaking the law. He also said undocumented immigrants encountered could be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Stitt said Tulsa is becoming a "disaster" and criticized city leadership for not taking sufficient action.

Local Leaders Respond

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols criticized the governor’s initiative, calling it politically motivated.

"First of all, Kevin Stitt has shown himself again to be an unserious person. When I took office, I inherited a homelessness crisis largely unaddressed by anyone in public office, including our two-term governor, who disbanded the interagency council on homelessness, which had a crippling impact on service providers, leading to what we have today. Instead of spending my time engaging in activities that won't reduce homelessness, I have created the Safe Move Initiative, which aims to get hundreds of people off the streets for good, rather than simply shifting the problem elsewhere. We have a goal to end homelessness by 2030, and we're on the pathway to doing that. I’m going to continue doing the job I was elected to do, and I am not interested in being lectured by someone who has proven time and time again that he only cares to intervene to score political points."

Bill Knight, chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce, offered support for Stitt’s plan:

"Tulsa’s business community supports leadership that prioritizes the safety of those who live and work within our city and region. We appreciate the governor’s actions to enforce the laws and bolster Tulsa's pursuit to enhance quality of life. This initiative complements the ongoing efforts by various Tulsa entities, reinforcing our collective commitment to addressing complex issues like homelessness and public safety."