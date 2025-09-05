Turkey Mountain bringing in goats for brush control

River Parks is launching a pilot program to use goats for clearing hard-to-maintain vegetation on Turkey Mountain in Tulsa.

Friday, September 5th 2025, 11:56 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Visitors at Turkey Mountain may soon spot an unusual sight: goats helping clear overgrown vegetation.

River Parks officials approved a plan Thursday to bring in goats as a natural tool for managing brush in hard-to-reach areas of the urban wilderness.

“Really with vegetation management and when you think about areas that are hard to maintain or get to, the topography is challenging,” River Parks Executive Director Jeff Edwards said. “Yeah, we’re looking at goat grazing.”

The program will begin as a test within the next month to see how much the goats can eat and which plants they target. Edwards said the trial comes at no cost to River Parks.

Officials hope the goats could eventually reduce some of the manual labor currently required to maintain the rugged terrain.
Brooke Cox
Brooke Cox

Brooke Cox is a Digital Producer at News On 6, where she has been part of the team since August 2024.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 5th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

July 24th, 2025

July 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025