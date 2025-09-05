Oklahoma governor's office: Tulsa homeless sweep will continue for 'as long as it takes'

The governor sent Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to Tulsa on Friday, with the goal of clearing homeless people off state-owned property.

By: Amy Slanchik

-

The governor sent Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to Tulsa on Friday, with the goal of clearing homeless people off state-owned property.

"Tulsa families deserve to be at peace in their own city. And our state is gonna do our part to make sure of it,” Governor Kevin Stitt said in a video posted on X.

Troopers from across the state focused their efforts downtown, along the highways.

News On 6 did not see anyone forcibly removed from their camps on Friday, though some were asked to leave.

Both OHP and ODOT declined to comment on their involvement, pointing to the governor's office for all official communication.

Troopers visited homeless encampments along Tulsa's highway loop downtown after Stitt announced Operation SAFE, beginning Friday.

Related: Gov. Stitt targets Tulsa homeless encampments with Operation SAFE, Mayor Nichols responds

"And this means we're going after the underpasses, highways, state buildings, and other state-owned property,” Stitt said in a video posted on X.

Troopers concentrated their efforts Friday morning along the northwest corner of Tulsa’s IDL, where a man's tent was collected.

Stitt outlined the consequences in the video he posted online.

"Our state troopers will offer the homeless two clear choices: a ride to a treatment or housing facility, or a ride to jail to face prosecution if they refuse help and they continue to break the law.”

The man reclaimed his tent, dragging it back to the tree line, close to where he had it.

Clearly upset with the situation, he yelled as troopers stood in a line. After a few minutes, troopers left the area, and the man stayed put.

Along the highway near 11th and Elgin, there was more conversation between troopers and the homeless. Two men crossed the highway to get their things back.

And downtown near 13th and Frankfort, a woman, who goes by "Tii," had this to say about being asked to leave:

"The governor said it. He said, 'This is looking pretty bad. Clean it up, boys.' And they've been gentlemen about it. They've been nice,” she said.

News On 6 has not learned of any arrests or seen anyone get a ride to another location.

News On 6 asked the governor’s office how many troopers are participating in the operation and the impact it has on state highways. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said he is working to get those answers from DPS.

The governor's office said troopers will continue this effort for "as long as it takes."