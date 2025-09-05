Tulsa's ABA Ethos shapes Olympic mountain biking course

Tulsa-based ABA Ethos to design Olympic Mountain biking course for 2028 LA Games, enhancing global recognition for Oklahoma's cycling scene

By: Madison Jones

-

ABA Ethos Brings Oklahoma Talent to Global Stage in Los Angeles

A Tulsa-based organization is gearing up to leave its mark on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. ABA Ethos, the design arm of USA BMX, has been selected to lead the creation of the Olympic mountain biking course.

Shane Fernandez, President of USA BMX and CEO of ABA Ethos, is spearheading the project. He says the course will be a true blend of performance, sustainability, and creativity, much of it built on existing horse trails in the Los Angeles area.

“There are existing horse trails there. So, we, the team, will be utilizing that quite a bit, enhancing those, obviously making it the premiere stage of mountain biking in the world,” Fernandez explained.

The project not only elevates Tulsa’s cycling reputation but also reinforces the city’s growing presence in the international biking scene.

“Tulsa has made its stake in the brand of cycling,” Fernandez said.

Before settling in Tulsa, Fernandez grew up in Hollywood. Now, as he leads the effort to shape one of the premier cycling events in Olympic history, he’s bringing his journey full circle, connecting his past in California with his passion and profession in Oklahoma.

“This particular project means a great deal to me,” said Fernandez. “Los Angeles is where my passion for design and cycling began – it is a full circle moment for sure.”

Building for the Future — Not Just the Olympics

ABA Ethos and the LA 2028 team are taking a long-term view. Fernandez says riders from across the globe can experience rising on the course long after the Olympics are over.

“You’ve seen across previous Olympics where a lot of initiatives and money are spent on these big arenas and after the Olympics they’re just abandoned. LA is taking a very proactive approach to that,” Fernandez said.

The course will remain open to the public post-Games, located on the grounds of the Pacific Palms Resort, just outside Los Angeles.

Tulsa Talent, Global Recognition

Fernandez believes this project is proof that world-class talent doesn’t always need to come from abroad. Fernandez says this is a reminder that local expertise can shine on the world’s biggest stage.

“I think it’s really easy…you see it with buildings. A city will go out and get a foreign architect or world-famous architect that aren’t from the local city. They import what I call talent. They don’t need to. We have a very strong team and they’re here.”

The company also has several other ongoing projects across the country and is also working with Wilburton in Southeastern Oklahoma on new trails.