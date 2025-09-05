Tulsa vs. New Mexico State: Game preview, key storylines and where to watch

The Golden Hurricane head to New Mexico in search for win No. 2 on the season. Here's everything you need to know before kickoff.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) hit the road for the first time this season to take on the New Mexico State Aggies (1-0) in Las Cruces. This is the 20th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Tulsa holding a 15-4 series lead. However, the Aggies have won the last two matchups, including the most recent one in 2001. Both teams are coming off solid season-opening victories and will look to continue that momentum.

A Look at the Golden Hurricane

First-year head coach Tre Lamb earned his first win at Tulsa with a dominant 35-7 victory over Abilene Christian. The offense was powered by a ground game that amassed 263 rushing yards, led by transfers Dominic Richardson (142 yards) and Ajay Allen (67 yards). On defense, the Golden Hurricane swarmed the opponent with five sacks, including three from transfer Byron Turner Jr. Tulsa also has a strong local presence on the roster, with 31 players from Oklahoma, and boasts an impressive football tradition, including four Pro Football Hall of Famers.

A Look at the Aggies

New Mexico State also started the season with a win, a 19-3 defensive showcase against Bryant. The Aggies' defense was stellar, giving up just three points and holding the opponent to under 75 rushing yards. The defensive front was particularly disruptive, tallying three sacks and seven tackles for loss. On offense, new quarterback Logan Fife impressed in his debut, throwing for 227 yards, while his favorite target, Donovan Faupel, had a career-high 99 receiving yards. The Aggies, now in their third season in Conference USA, will look to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

Where to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, September 6, 7:00 p.m. (CT)

Site: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, N.M.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Big Country 99.5 FM

PREVIOUS: Tulsa's defense dazzles in win over Abilene Christian



