WWII-era aircraft tours, flights taking off from Tulsa

By: Alyssa Miller

Some of the most iconic aircraft from World War II are in Tulsa. The Commemorative Air Force Air Power History Tour partnered with the Tulsa Air and Space Museum to bring the B-29 Superfortress "Fifi", PT-13 Stearman, AT-6 Texan "Nella", and RC-45J "Big Oily Beast" to Hangar 80.

When is the Air Power History Tour?

The aircraft will be in Tulsa from Thursday, September 4 through Monday, September 8. They are on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Where is the Air Power History Tour?

The aircraft are on display at Hangar 80. The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is offering free shuttle rides from the museum to the display area. In order to see the aircraft, though, you will need tickets.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the Air Power History Tour are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-13. World War II and Korean War veterans get in for free. To purchase tickets in advance visit the TASM website.

How can I take a flight in an aircraft?

Flights in the aircraft are only available through the Air Power History Tour. To check availability or book a ride click here.