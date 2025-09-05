Broken Arrow man arrested in alleged hitman plot targeting couple who sued him

The affidavit says Keith Cathey offered someone $100,000 to kill the couple who sued him in 2016 over a bat infestation in a home they bought from him.

By: Lori Fullbright

A Broken Arrow man is arrested and accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill a couple that sued him and won a nearly $1 million judgment.

The witnesses gave police a recording of the conversation where Cathey said he wasn't kidding and had even tried to hire homeless people to do the job.

