Broken Arrow man arrested in alleged hitman plot targeting couple who sued him

The affidavit says Keith Cathey offered someone $100,000 to kill the couple who sued him in 2016 over a bat infestation in a home they bought from him.

Friday, September 5th 2025, 5:18 pm

By: Lori Fullbright


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

A Broken Arrow man is arrested and accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill a couple that sued him and won a nearly $1 million judgment.

The affidavit says Keith Cathey offered someone $100,000 to kill the couple who sued him in 2016 over a bat infestation in a home they bought from him.

The witnesses gave police a recording of the conversation where Cathey said he wasn't kidding and had even tried to hire homeless people to do the job.

PREVIOUS: Tulsa Family Finally Gets Closure After Decade-Long Battle With Bat Infestation
Lori Fullbright
Lori Fullbright

Lori Fullbright anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news each night with Craig Day. She has been the station's crime reporter for 33 years and has covered countless crime scenes and interviewed thousands of crime victims as well as hundreds of criminals and law enforcement officers.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 5th, 2025

September 4th, 2025

September 4th, 2025

August 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025

September 6th, 2025