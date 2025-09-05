Eligibility restored for 4 Glencoe basketball players

A district court has ruled that four Glencoe High School basketball players have restored eligibility, overturning the OSSAA decision that had barred them from competing in the 2025 season.

By: Katie Alexander

Below is a statement from Hannah Whitten, attorney for Glencoe Public Schools and Coach Garrett Schubert regarding the ruling.

“Today’s ruling is a resounding victory for four Glencoe High School basketball players and their families. The court not only reinstated the students’ eligibility but also made clear that OSSAA acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner when it stripped them of the chance to compete. These kids followed every rule, yet were punished by an organization that ignored its own guidance. The judge’s decision affirms what we have said all along — our students did nothing wrong, and fairness must prevail. This outcome is bigger than basketball; it restores accountability and sends a message to every Oklahoma family that their children deserve opportunity, not obstacles."

The OSSAA Board originally said the players were not eligible to play after they transferred to Glencoe High School. OSSAA had accused them of breaking the 'linked rule.'

The Glencoe families involved in the case filed a lawsuit to challenge the ruling

